'I would love to be a one-club man': A Canberra young gun wants to be a Raider for life

He's only at the start of his NRL career, but winger Xavier Savage wants to be a Canberra Raider for life.
The 22-year-old told The Canberra Times he's determined to be a "one-club man", having played all of his 33 NRL games for the Green Machine.
Canberra are in the middle of a young gun signing spree, but are yet to open talks to extend Savage's time in lime green.
He's contracted to the Raiders until the end of 2025 and could start talking to other clubs from November 1.
But Savage doesn't want to go anywhere as the Raiders continue to build for the future.
They've agreed to terms on a three-year deal to bring Warrington second-rower Matty Nicholson to Canberra.
They're in the process of finalising a transfer fee for the 20-year-old, who is contracted to the Wolves until the end of 2025.
The Raiders are also close to finalising what's believed to be a two-year deal for St George Illawarra centre Savelio Tamale.
It would mean Canberra only had one spot left on their roster for next season - although they were still keeping their eyes open for any outside backs or backrowers who get shaken loose due to salary cap pressure.
Savage was keen to extend his time in Canberra.
"I haven't really given that too much thought actually," he said.
"I'm not sure, but obviously when the opportunity comes I would love to be a one-club man.
"But we will definitely see how things end up and whatever the Raiders decide, but definitely start having conversations towards the end of the year."
Savage and the Raiders are preparing for what's shaping as a tough road-trip to Redcliffe to face the Dolphins on Saturday night.
They'll be without star second-rower Hudson Young, who is in NSW Blues camp preparing for the State of Origin series opener against Queensland next week.
Savage has set his sights on one day playing for the Maroons, having moved to Canberra from his native Cairns.
He's scored six tries in 11 games so far this season, having shifted to the wing from fullback.
Savage went to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and asked if he could make the move and team up with good mate and centre Sebastian Kris on the edge.
They're slowly building combinations with not just each other, but young five-eighth Ethan Strange and Young as well.
They had a tough time defensively against the best attack in the NRL, the Sydney Roosters, last weekend, but hope to turn that around against the fourth-placed Dolphins.
The young flyer said he's always aiming to emulate what he sees in Origin.
"Yeah, I'm a Queenslander. Definitely always in the back of my mind," Savage said.
"I try and just have it in the back of my mind when I go into games to just focus on setting that Origin standard for myself.
"When you watch that, you know, see how tough and fast it is.
"And I just want to try and focus on the little one percenters in my game that no one really takes notice of just doing the little extra efforts off the ball and that's my main focus.
"But obviously Raiders comes first when I'm playing, but it's always in the back of my head just to make sure I'm at that standard of gameplay."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Dolphins at Redcliffe, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Ata Mariota, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Simi Sasagi, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Michael Asomua, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Dolphins squad: 1. Trai Fuller, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Jack Bostock, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Euan Aitken, 13. Max Plath. Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr, 15. Kenny Bromwich, 16. Ray Stone, 17. Anthony Milford. Reserves: 18. Oryn Keeley, 19. Sean O'Sullivan, 20. Jarrod Wallace, 21. Kurt Donoghoe, 22. Edrick Lee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.