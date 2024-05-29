Mint launches four coins for 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

The Royal Australian Mint has released four collectible coins to celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The two Olympic team coins and two Paralympic Team coins go on sale on Thursday.
The coins are:
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the Mint was proud to once again sponsor the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams, and continue its long-standing tradition of marking the nation's greatest moments and recording our ongoing achievements in history through the art of coins.
"These stunning keepsakes will be treasured for years to come, and will serve as a reminder of the sense of pride and achievement we have in our athletes," Mr Gordon said.
Australian Olympic Committee chief executive officer Matt Carroll thanked the Royal Australian Mint for its ongoing support of the Australian Olympic Team, particularly through the creation of this unique set of collectible coins.
"The Paris 2024 Games will provide a magnificent showcase for our Olympic sports and our athletes who have worked so hard to earn their place in the Australian team and who will represent their country with pride," he said.
"The iconic venues, the best athletes in the world coming together, the centenary of the Games being held in Paris and the engaging stories of Australia's athletes who are drawn from towns and suburbs across the country. These are the critical ingredients of Paris 2024."
Paralympics Australia CEO Catherine Clark said the coins' unique designs showcased para-athletes and their incredible achievements perfectly.
"We are thrilled to see these special coins recognise and immortalise our athletes as they represent Australia in Paris," she said.
"At the heart of what we all love about sport is how it makes us feel, how it lifts us, inspires us and connects us.
"Leigh took me on a tour of the Royal Australian Mint early in my time at PA. He showed me the design journey for the last Games. An incredible amount of planning and detail goes into these collectible coins.
"Not only are they a great way to engage Australians ahead of the Games, they are a really special memento."
The coins are available from the Mint's Coin Shop the at Canberra Museum and Gallery, the Mint's Contact Centre on 1300 652 020, the eShop at https://eshop.ramint.gov.au or through the Mint's authorised dealers.
