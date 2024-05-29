The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mint launches four coins for 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 30 2024 - 9:16am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Royal Australian Mint has released four collectible coins to celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.