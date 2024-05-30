Not sad, just disappointed: ACT police call out poor driving

The poor driving of Canberrans is in the spotlight, with the ACT police saying they're "disappointed" by some drivers' behaviour.
ACT police issued more than 60 fines in a morning patrol of major roads in Canberra on May 29.
Drivers were handed tickets for speeding, driving unregistered and uninsured vehicles, using mobile devices while driving, and ignoring intersections.
One driver, a 26-year-old woman from Weston, was found driving under the influence of alcohol, returning a positive breath analysis result of 0.178 at Tuggeranong Police Station - more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Police say her ACT driver's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and is due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on a charge of drink driving.
ACT road policing sergeant Travis Mills said police will continue to target poor driver behaviour on our roads.
"This operation is a timely reminder that police can be anywhere at any time, and we will continue to conduct enforcement activities such as yesterday's to ensure all drivers are adhering to the road rules," Sergeant Mills said.
"Some of the behaviour observed during this operation is beyond disappointing, particularly the woman caught drink driving.
READ MORE:
"It is truly shocking for someone to be that intoxicated and think they're in a fit state to operate a motor vehicle on a public road."
Sergeant Mills said that with five lives already lost on ACT roads this year, police want to see people getting to where they're going safely and legally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.