Flamboyant trio take us right into the swashbuckling action

When Hollywood turned the 19th-century classic novel into a feature film more than 100 years ago, it was a perfect star vehicle for one of the biggest names of the silent screen, Douglas Fairbanks. As D'Artagnan, the star could give his character from the sticks in Gascony all the swashbuckling panache that he could muster. No doubt, Cassel, Duris and co were encouraged to do the same but their characters are at the same time flesh and blood, not just romantic figures in feathered hats, riding across fields in the mist at dawn.