The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Cold Chisel will now play in Canberra after hearing fan 'outcry'

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 12 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cold Chisel has listened to its legion of fans in the Canberra region and announced it will include the national capital on the legendary band's 50th anniversary tour later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.