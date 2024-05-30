The Canberra Times
Why are Jimmy and Cold Chisel the latest act to snub Canberra?

Melanie Dinjaski
Chris Dutton
David Polkinghorne
By Melanie Dinjaski, Chris Dutton, and David Polkinghorne
· Updated May 30 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 11:22am
  • Read on for the latest news and gossip from around the grounds in Canberra sport. This week we've got the latest on the AIS Arena and Cold Chisel's snub, an NRL double standard and a mystery coach disappearance.

The AIS Arena reopening has been delayed until some time in June, but its long-awaited revamp wasn't enough to convince Cold Chisel to stop in the capital for their 50th anniversary tour.

