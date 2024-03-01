'A lot of events': bookings start to flow for AIS Arena reopening

The Australian Sports Commission is in the final stages of locking in an operations plan for the refurbished AIS Arena, with some events already knocking on the door to book in dates for the next two years.
The arena is edging closer towards its long-awaited reopening, which will finally be set more than four years after the commission closed the doors because of safety concerns.
The $15 million repair work and upgrades is continuing and the commission still needs to find and pay for a new basketball surface after the old floor was damaged in surface, but expectation and excitement is growing.
The commission confirmed there were already 19 bookings, or dates on hold expected to turn into bookings, for the period between mid 2024 and 2026.
These range from dinner functions, sporting events, concerts and school graduations.
"I know that there are a lot of events - obviously local events, graduations, formals and those kinds of things [already booking in]," said ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry.
"The Capitals are keen to make sure they can get as much of their games at the AIS Arena as possible. It will be well used when it does open again in May."
The exact reopening date is yet to be locked in, and some are still waiting for clarity on the venue's operational structure, which remains unclear despite early indications the commission was keen to offload day to day functions to the ACT government.
The commission is now understood to be considering retaining operational rights, meaning it would be in charge of bookings and trying to source events.
The Capitals are eagerly awaiting information as they look to solve their venue headache of recent years, having settled on a regular home at the convention centre while also being forced to play at Tuggeranong and even Radford College.
The Canberra Raiders were also keen to find out about availability and who was in charge to book their Mal Meninga Medal night for the arena this year.
The arena is viewed as Canberra's premier indoor venue for events and functions, as well as sport, because of its size and its amenities.
But after delays in the operational decisions, the Raiders had to book an alternate venue to ensure they could get their preferred date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.