The $300k question hanging over AIS's damaged basketball court

The ACT government has called on its federal counterparts to pay for a basketball court repair job expected to cost as much as $300,000 before it finishes work to reopen the AIS Arena.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry confirmed the government was aware of the need to replace the damaged floating floor, which hasn't been used since the arena was shut in 2020.
The federal government has allocated up to $15 million to improve the fire safety system, air conditioning, lighting and seating at the arena in a bid to get Canberra's biggest indoor venue back online.
But the damage to the court was discovered after the funding was approved and the Australian Sports Commission says it has not been factored into the existing budget.
The impasse over who should pay for a new court - which cost $200,000 a decade ago - has been a sticking point for the commission and ACT government in recent months, despite the parties signing a memorandum of understanding to work together to revitalise the Bruce precinct.
"We've certainly raised it with the federal government to have that included in the repairs and maintenance that they've been doing," Berry told The Canberra Times at the launch of the Canberra International.
"At the moment it's still not a facility the ACT government owns, so it will be our view that that should be paid for by the owners, which is the federal government and Sports Commission."
The arena is currently undergoing repairs and upgrades to have the site re-opened by mid next year to host sports, concerts, exhibitions and functions after its indefinite closure in 2020.
The Capitals are keen to return to the AIS Arena as their main WNBL home next season after years bouncing between smaller venues.
Berry's frustration at the basketball court saga comes as the federal government awaits an independent report set to determine the future of the AIS, which was initially to be completed by the end of the year.
Examining existing AIS facilities, the funding needed to improve the site, as well as a potential $1 billion relocation to south-east Queensland, Berry understands the report findings will be made public, although its release has been delayed to the new year.
"The reviewers have asked for a little bit more time, so it will be delayed. I know it's disappointing for everybody, but it also gives us more time to keep campaigning," Berry said.
"I think the AIS has got a great future. It's an old facility but it's been here for a long time and it's offered not just Canberrans, but the country, a really great facility to grow our elite athletes.
"It's also a place to visit for people to see what they could be, to hold events with great facilities, and there's a whole community of experts in Canberra with over 350 staff that live here.
"The AIS is a sporting hub. You won't find that in any other state or territory."
The ACT government's pitch to keep the AIS in the capital centres around the untapped potential the 64-hectare site offers.
"There's also a lot of land around the AIS and so there's some really great opportunities to bring that place alive and make it an even better sports, perhaps sports medicine precinct, and entertainment venue," Berry said.
"It's about imagining what this place could be, not what it is now.
"That's the message that we've been trying to get through to the federal government - this place has amazing potential."
The ownership of the AIS Arena following the improvements to the venue remains unclear with the ACT continuing discussions with federal government and negotiations about management of the facility to ramp up once updates are complete.
