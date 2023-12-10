Australian Olympic chief backs 'groundbreaking' AIS to stay in Canberra

The Australian Olympic Committee has thrown its support behind keeping the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, as a review into its future is expected to be completed soon.
An independent report commissioned by the federal government is due to to be delivered to Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and Sport Minister Anika Wells by the end of the year, examining existing AIS facilities, the funding desperately needed to improve the site, as well as a potential $1 billion relocation to south-east Queensland.
The report's findings will be pivotal in determining what happens to the Bruce site, and though the Brisbane 2032 Olympics is approaching, there is mounting support for the high performance sport facility to remain in the capital.
Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll is the latest high-profile sports figure to back the AIS to stay.
"We very much think the AIS should be in Canberra," Carroll told The Canberra Times while visiting Parliament House with 24 students from the Olympic Change-Makers program that present ideas on the future of sport.
"We do understand that it's been there since 1981 and it probably needs a refurb.
"We're very much centred at the AIS, and it is very important to many sports.
"We also believe that the AIS should be the CSIRO for sports research, putting knowledge into finding better ways of competing, with better technology and sports science."
The ACT government is hoping the AIS remains in Canberra, too, as it relies on the federal government-owned stadium and arena on the site to host major sports and other entertainment.
The ASC signed a 12-month memorandum of understanding to work with the ACT government to revamp the Bruce campus. This included considering a new stadium. The ACT government is seeking at least a $200 million investment from the Commonwealth to give the AIS a much-needed facelift.
Carroll suggested the stadium point included in the debate about the future of the AIS was irrelevant.
"The stadium has nothing to do with what the AIS does," he said.
"The stadium is entirely up to what the federal government and ACT government want to do."
Carroll also believed the Brisbane Games weren't enough to argue for a move to Queensland.
"Putting aside a home Games, the AIS should be retained," he said.
"The AIS has been very effective. When they built it, it was groundbreaking, and it still can be.
"It's very important to Olympic sports and Commonwealth Games sports and therefore important to inspiring Australians and our place on the world sporting stage. So we're certainly keen for that to continue."
