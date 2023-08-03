The Canberra Times
Paul McCartney Got Back Australian tour bypasses Canberra

By Chris Dutton
August 3 2023 - 11:30am
Having shows in Sydney is understandable. Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, too. But Paul McCartney choosing Newcastle and the Gold Coast instead of Canberra looms as a venue wake-up call.

