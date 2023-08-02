M Ross writes: Honestly, I have always been a fan of the 'city to lake' project, the city is disconnected from the lake, bar a few paths over the top of Parkes Way... [but] I don't think Senator Pollock's plan will work. The cheapest way to achieve this would be cut and cover, and that would preclude the construction of large buildings over the former-Parkes Way. A tunnelling project introduces even more variables, such as the water table and the limestone caverns that riddle North Canberra. Even then, I doubt they could go deep enough to put apartments or a stadium on the top without spending a considerable amount of money to dig unnecessarily deep. There just wouldn't be enough opportunity to recoup money through property sales. So a fine idea, it just won't likely work as intended.

