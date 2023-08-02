Senator David Pocock has outlined his vision for a new Civic stadium, including a bold call to build on top of Parkes Way. It could be the solution to housing, transport, events and innovation, he said.
Debate has been furious on his suggestion since our story went live. Here's what The Canberra Times readers think of his suggestion.
Kaja writes: Why should we spend tens of millions of dollars on a stadium and roads for the odd event. The Barr govt can barely maintain the existing infrastructure, let alone some whacked out project without having to raise taxes. Alternatively, let's build a new stadium in Tuggeranong - then the fans don't have to travel far.
Danny writes: Disgraceful, the capital of Australia doesn't have one World Cup game. Just build it, [it] will bring the City to life and sell it to the world.
M Ross writes: Honestly, I have always been a fan of the 'city to lake' project, the city is disconnected from the lake, bar a few paths over the top of Parkes Way... [but] I don't think Senator Pollock's plan will work. The cheapest way to achieve this would be cut and cover, and that would preclude the construction of large buildings over the former-Parkes Way. A tunnelling project introduces even more variables, such as the water table and the limestone caverns that riddle North Canberra. Even then, I doubt they could go deep enough to put apartments or a stadium on the top without spending a considerable amount of money to dig unnecessarily deep. There just wouldn't be enough opportunity to recoup money through property sales. So a fine idea, it just won't likely work as intended.
Matthew M writes: Honestly, if Canberra is not bold enough to tunnel it, at the very least it should consider covering sections of it like what is being done elsewhere around the world.
John Z writes: Honestly it's pathetic how this government would prefer to build a tram to Woden than build a stadium in the city. It would instantly improve the entire area, make it "walkable" (since this government is obsessed with that concept) and finally we'd be actually able to see live performances throughout the year. Not to mention the sports boost. I can say as a Raiders fan that sometimes the thought of going out to Bruce is exhausting and not worth it. If the Raiders were in the city it would be FAR more appealing to go to games.
M Ervax writes: All the people that are experts on why we don't get concerts. Fact, the government will not put up cash to the promoters. Ask anyone in the industry, we don't get the shows because we don't pay. Events NSW gave heaps to get Elton John to Newcastle and the QLD government did the same for Townsville.
Claude L writes: If we're talking pie in the sky tunnels, I'd rather a tunnel under Clyde Mountain. If Canberra were a European capital there'd have been a hole through that mountain decades ago.
Sean B writes: The long term benefits to the city outweigh the costs. Pocock sees that hopefully the rest of the politicians will wake up too.
G L writes: No Supercars, No stadium...seeing a pattern here. As for ROI it was already reported that when the Government abandoned its own plan to cover Parkes Way they would have lost out on 100 million plus. I am sure regardless of the figure a number of others on here will be against this project purely because it contains the word Stadium! He also talked about a new convention centre which is well overdue and urgently needed along with other infrastructure. I am sure there are businesses in that area that would love this whole plan.
And Canberra Resident was short and sharp: "Yes. Time for some ambition."
Where do you sit on the stadium debate?
Share your thoughts in our letters section.
