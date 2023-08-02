The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberrans voice opinions on Senator David Pocock's Parkes Way tunnel revitalisation idea

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is this the answer for a Civic stadium?
Is this the answer for a Civic stadium?

Senator David Pocock has outlined his vision for a new Civic stadium, including a bold call to build on top of Parkes Way. It could be the solution to housing, transport, events and innovation, he said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.