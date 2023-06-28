The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr unveils plans for Canberra pavilion to be located in Convention Centre precinct

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A major live music venue in Canberra's city centre will be built as part of a new Convention Centre precinct, it has been revealed in a new infrastructure plan for the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.