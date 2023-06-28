A major live music venue in Canberra's city centre will be built as part of a new Convention Centre precinct, it has been revealed in a new infrastructure plan for the ACT.
The precinct will not be completed until the mid-2030s but it will be split in two stages with the entertainment pavilion, which will be able to host at least 7500 people, to be finished first.
But a stadium will not be co-located near a new convention centre as has been previously floated.
The ACT government has also committed to either building a new stadium or redeveloping Bruce stadium, but left the door open for a stadium at Exhibition Park if the Bruce option is not feasible.
The plan sets out a major redevelopment of Exhibition Park over the next decade and a new Civic pool, which could be located in Commonwealth Park, is expected within the same time frame.
The Canberra Theatre redevelopment is also a major part of the government's infrastructure plan. Construction on the theatre is forecast to start in 2024-25 and it is currently the subject of design work.
The plan is a review of the government's 10-year infrastructure plan, which was released in 2019.
The preferred location for the new Convention Centre precinct is a site on the corner of London Circuit and Constitution Avenue which is currently an open-air carpark.
This site was previously floated in a proposed Convention Centre redevelopment in 2011. The former project, dubbed the Australia Forum, was abandoned in 2017.
It was abandoned after there was reportedly a cost blow out to $900 million.
The plan has said a new centre is expected to cost more than $500 million. The entertainment venue is estimated to cost between $100 million to $250 million.
The pavilion, which has been likened to Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, could be located on the site of the current Civic pool. But the government has not locked in an exact location at this stage.
"One of the infrastructure gaps in the ACT's entertainment infrastructure is a dedicated large-scale music and concert venue," the plan said.
"For too long, Canberrans wanting to see their favourite performers have travelled to iconic venues around Australia such as the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney and Palais Theatre in Melbourne."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, who revealed plans for the pavilion last year, said detailed planning would begin on the project.
"It's time for our city to have its own iconic live music venue in the city centre and the government will start the detail planning and design for the project," Mr Barr said.
"This project is one of many in the government's plan to realise our ambition for Canberra to be recognised as Australia's emerging cultural, arts and entertainment hub."
The government has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Sports Commission to develop a masterplan for the Australian Institute of Sport and Canberra Stadium.
The government will spend more than $500 million on a new stadium but will conduct another feasibility study - the sixth of its type since 2009.
The plan also sets out planned upgrades to the Lanyon Homestead, the University of Canberra Stromlo Forest Park and for community sporting facilities, including a new ice rink for Tuggeranong and the delayed "home of football" in Throsby.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
