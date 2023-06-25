The Canberra Times
Commonwealth Park a contender for new Civic pool site, Andrew Barr reveals

By Jasper Lindell
June 26 2023 - 5:30am
The Civic pool could be relocated to Commonwealth Park, under a plan floated by the ACT government. Picture by James Croucher
Commonwealth Park is firming as a potential new site for a Civic pool, with the future of the park under review, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has revealed.

