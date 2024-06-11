Telstra Tower to reopen! ACT to partner with telco to bring back landmark

Telstra and the ACT government will work together to re-open Telstra Tower to visitors, unveiling an agreement almost three years after the 195-metre icon closed to the public.
But Chief Minister Andrew Barr said it was still too early to say whether the revolving restaurant would spin back to life.
The telecommunications company and the territory have signed a letter of intent, agreeing to work together on a plan to redevelop and reopen the tower on Black Mountain as a tourist destination.
Telstra, which owns the 46-year-old tower, revealed it had recently approached the ACT government to partner on a plan to open the building.
Telstra chief executive Vicki Brady said the company believed the tower could again be a popular tourist destination, alongside its telecommunications functions.
"As a national telecommunications and infrastructure provider, Telstra does not have the expertise to develop or manage a tourist attraction, so we need a partner with the local knowledge, skills and capability to help make that happen," Ms Brady said.
"That's why we are pleased to be entering into a partnership with the ACT Government to leverage their local expertise in running world class tourism venues, and hope this enables the Tower to once again be open to the public."
Ms Brady said any new development of the tower should reflect and incorporate the cultural significance of the site to the Ngunnawal people.
Mr Barr said the tower was an icon that served as a signal to Canberrans they had arrived home.
As for a re-opening timeline, the Chief Minister said 2026 would likely be the earliest possible opening of the landmark.
"We know revitalising the tower will enhance the range of visitor experiences in Canberra and our visitor economy," Mr Barr said.
"The ACT government has experience in developing and operating award-winning tourism venues, in particular the National Arboretum Canberra and the Canberra and Region Visitors Centre."
Mr Barr said the ACT and Telstra would work together over the coming months on the investment required and commercial arrangements before final decisions are made on on the partnership.
"We expect there will be a cafe, retail, and an observation deck once the tower re-opens - although it is too early to say if the revolving restaurant will be back," he said.
"We'll also continue with Telstra to engage with the Ngunnawal community and other families and stakeholders with an interest in the tower. We'll look at how local culture and stories can be incorporated into the experience. There are many possibilities to explore."
Telstra has already commissioned Architectus, a national design firm, to consider the future of the building, which was completed in 1978 and officially opened in 1980.
Architectus principal Sophie Cleland said: "Our proposed design will respectfully acknowledge the significant stories of place and history bringing new life to this Canberra icon."
Telstra Tower, which was abruptly closed to visitors in July 2021, which a spokesperson said at the time was to allow for safety systems to be investigated and works to be completed.
The closure became "indefinite" in December 2021, although Telstra said at the time it was committed to reopening the landmark.
The revolving restaurant was shut in February 2013, after a building report commissioned by the restaurant's owner found outdated services posed serious health risks, the revolving floor controls were unsafe and the air-conditioning and sewerage pipes were in poor condition.
