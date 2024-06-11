The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Finally, it's snowing - and now there's an alert when the car parks are full

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 12 2024 - 6:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Text alerts will be sent to travellers heading to the NSW snowfields to avoid getting turned back when the car parks are full.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.