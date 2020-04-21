whats-on, food-and-wine, canberra district wineries, how to buy canberra wines, what canberra wineries are open

While we're unable to visit many cellar doors at the moment, there are still plenty of ways to experience the wines of the Canberra District. And speaking of cellar doors, there's been some great news lately with local wineries being recognised across several platforms. Australian Traveller has ranked Helm Wines as one of the six best wineries in Australia. "A tutored tasting at Helm winery, housed in the original 1888 public school house, is a very intimate experience," read the citation. "After 22 years of working as a horticulture scientist at the CSIRO, Helm purchased the 15 hectare property in 1973 and set up one of the district's first wineries with wife Judith. After his first wine, made in 1977, won first prize at the Forbes Wine Show, Helm figured he was onto a good thing: he is now credited with helping establish the Canberra District Wine Region's reputation for producing world-class cool-climate wines. To go to the cellar door and find Helm himself there is a beautiful thing." Gourmet Traveller Wine also revealed their Australia's Best Cellar Door winners. In the Canberra District division, Alex McKay's Collector Wines won star cellar door and best small cellar door: "All of McKay's wines are elegant and perfectly attuned to the cool off-white style and warm timber tones of this cosy and quaint cellar door," judge Daniel Honan said. Lerida Estate won best large cellar door; Helm Wines won best tasting experience; Shaw Wines won cellar door with best food; Four Winds won best additional cellar door experience for their watercolours and wine program; and Surveyor's Hill won best cellar door with accommodation. But until we can go and visit them again, here's some great innovations the wineries are doing to bring the cellar door to your living room. Head straight to our star cellar door via social media where the winery is hosting a series of videos on Instagram. They'll run you through different wines, the first one was winemaker Alex McKay talking you through the Rose Red City Sangiovese. In future videos the winery team will bring you their favourites and questions are welcomed. Collector Wines also has a terrific blog on its website if you're looking for some great writing about wine. Sarah and Anthony McDougall are hosting Friday night drinks with a virtual tasting room set up via Zoom. There are tasting packs available to buy, which can be delivered to your door, all you need to do then is book a time and invite some friends along for the fun. The tasting pack includes a tasting sheet and glass and the guided tasting runs for an hour. We're loving Lark Hill's little 50ml sampler bottles, and so are a lot of other people; they could be hard to get but well worth the wait. The tasting packs contain six of the little glass vials, you can choose whites, reds or a seasonal mix. Each pack is sent with tasting notes, cellaring recommendations and a discount code for when you want to purchase some full-size bottles. Lerida Estate is offering its menu for takeaways, including its magnificent cheese and charcuterie platters. It makes a pretty good coffee for a winery too. And of course there's wine. If you're out Wamboin way, Norton Road is offering curbside pick up and home delivery options from its delicious Biggie's BBQ menu. Choose from fried chicken burgers, housemade apple pies, ribs and sides, homemade pizzas and more. Add a bottle or two their Norton Road wines for a weekend winner. Free delivery for orders more than $50 on a Friday or Saturday night. Emma Shaw from Pique Nique is holding virtual tasting sessions via social media that come with a tasting pack of your choice and an hour of guided wine appreciation. She'll also pass on instructions on how to prepare the wine before the tasting (for example, chilling or decanting) and suggestions for snacks and foods you can prepare to serve with the wines. There's also access to an exclusive virtual tasting room where you can learn about the wines, then relax and catch up with your friends afterwards. Contentious has its gourmet pizza, pasta and dessert menu for free home delivery and takeaway. You can also create a meal pack with wine and beers, because dark chocolate brownies call out for a sparkling wine. Brindabella Hills Winery, Capital Wines, Gundog Estate, Eden Road Wines, Gallagher Wines, Lerida Estate Wines, Mount Majura Vineyard, Pankhurst Wines, Pialligo Estate, Poacher's Pantry, Sapling Yard, Shaw Wines. All wineries have social distancing regulations in place. Please check individual websites for full details.

