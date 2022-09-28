Less turbo boost can equal better lap times, but how?

You probably can't read it, but in the top right table it's asking for 12.84psi with just 24.3 per cent throttle (just under a quarter of the way open) at 2330rpm, and it only peaks at 15.78psi at full throttle near the redline. This is a very aggressive boost map, which felt like getting crashed into from behind when the turbo was suddenly able to produce pressure. But the downside was, when trying to drive this car in hillclimb events (short dashes of no more than 2km, often less than 1km, on a twisty course against the clock), was it also exacerbated the car's natural tendency towards power understeer at corner exit.

