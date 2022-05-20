Labor says it is driving to increase pay for female workers, particularly in caring jobs. It promises to legislate so companies with more than 250 employees will have to report their gender pay gap publicly. Pay secrecy clauses will be banned under a Labor government and employees will be given the right to disclose their pay, if they want to. It plans to ask all government departments and agencies to conduct gender pay audits. It will also ask the Fair Work Commission to consider whether feminised industries are paid fairly.