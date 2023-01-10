Keynes' predicted 15-hour week missed a few variables

In Australia for instance, almost 90 per cent of the workforce is now in one of the service sectors. Again, technology has made many of these jobs more efficient, but other jobs have emerged especially in the gig economy like delivery drivers serving individual demands with each journey such as food for a single hot meal. Services like that can only become so efficient (they can only take so many orders per journey). And the pay continues to be comparatively low already so fewer hours just isn't a realistic goal.