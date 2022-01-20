news, latest-news,

Australia needs to develop its own satellites instead of relying on those of other countries, according to the country's leading scientists. The Australian Academy of Science says that without an independent set of satellites, Australia would get virtually no warning of catastrophic events "which could impact our national power distribution grids, and disrupt global aviation, satellites, and radio communication". At the moment, it says, the country has no ability to monitor extreme weather events except through agencies in other countries. From bushfires to floods, the scientists say that the lack of Australia's own satellites makes the country vulnerable and not in control of important matters including national security. "There's no guarantee that the data will always be optimal for our needs, or even be available," Professor Fred Menk of the University of Newcastle said. He chairs the academy's committee on space and radio science. There are international agreements so all countries get access to a lot of information from space, but he said that Australia often needed information - say about water or fire - that had to be exact and tailored to Australian needs. This information was not available. Increasingly, information would be available to buy - but perhaps at a cost beyond the Australian budget. Professor Menk cited information about bushfires. "If you can detect bushfires within 30 minutes, you get great savings in terms of money, infrastructure and the environment," he said. The importance of the issue has been highlighted by the amazing pictures from space of the destruction in Tonga caused by the underwater volcano. Satellites allow us to keep track of a raft of things, from pollution to cyclones so, the scientists argue, they are "a critical tool for keeping Australians safe". "None of those satellites are owned by Australia. If they break, if those countries or companies decide not to let us have access to them, we lose our weather forecasting capability, our ability to predict and respond to natural disasters like cyclones, floods and fires." The academy scientists are are making the case to government that Australia's reliance on foreign satellites poses a great risk "which can be mitigated by a stronger investment in a home-grown 'earth observation satellite program'." There are already ambitious projects - but ones which dependent on foreign equipment: AquaWatch, for example, would deliver real-time information on water quality right across the country: "Vital information not just for agriculture and conservation, but for anyone who drinks from a tap." The scientists say that "a major space weather event with catastrophic impacts on the global economy is likely within our lifetimes. Despite that, based on our current capability, we would only receive about one hours' warning of such an event". READ MORE: (Space weather events occur when the sun produces particles which travel at ultra-high speeds through space. These events can affect radio communications and power distribution. The federal government has committed money to space, promising $387 million for a radio telescope, for example. But the scientists more needs to be invested in knowledge about space in addition to the hard-ware. "Australia must have a space industry of its own - one that we can turn into a high-tech manufacturing, knowledge-based, research supported, export industry in a world hungry for it," Professor Menk said. "An internationally competitive space industry in Australia will depend on a foundation of excellence in science and technology."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/9d706b07-791e-460c-b2d5-78e21a0c4ce7.jpg/r12_478_4987_3289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg