Canberra's Siokapesi Palu never envisioned when she picked up a footy two years ago it would be the start of her journey to the Wallaroos. The 25-year-old had only played a season of 15s back in high school before she picked the game up again, trialled for the ACT Brumbies 2020 squad and was selected. A year later she was called into the Australian camp for the first time, and now she is in camp preparing for the inaugural Pacific Four Series and a World Cup with Australia's best. "When I played for Brumbies that very first year, that was the first time I ever came back. To go from just playing school footy into this elite level, it's a big jump, but it's something that I know I'm willing to work for," she said. "I would have never pictured myself here, so it was still surreal coming in. "You get to a point where sometimes, you're right, I do feel lost, but again, I do have a good support system here, and having my other Brumbies girls here actually helps." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Palu is of Tongan and Samoan descent through her parents, and said although it was part of who she was, her rugby dream was sparked in Australia. And that is why the opportunity to join the Wallaroos was a dream come true. "It's every child's dream really to play for their heritage. There's always been parts of me where I've wanted to play for Tonga or Samoa, to represent mum or dad, but the opportunity lies here in Australia," she said. "That's where I've been able to learn, and grow to love this game. So to put on the green and gold jersey means a lot to me, and I know that my parents will always be proud no matter what." She will hopefully get the chance to don a jersey for the first time in Australia's inaugural inclusion in the Pacific series later in the year against New Zealand, Canada and the United States. After COVID-19 delayed the centre's chance to debut last year, she was eager to get back on the training field for the Wallaroos' camp on the Gold Coast. "That time off, it was hard, but it just shows that now that I'm in it, I really need to push in and make the most of it," she said. "Knowing that you have that taste, that it's possible and that I'm able to get there, is making me switch on that competitiveness. So I'm here learning, trying to be the best player. "I did expect a high, elite camp and that's exactly what I got. For myself, who's still new to the game, I've still got a lot to learn, and so it's just me trying to learn off those more experienced players and coaches who know the game a lot more."

