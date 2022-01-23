Times Past: January 23, 1976

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

District Court judges were not satisfied with lavatory facilities at the temporary Queanbeyan court on this day in 1976, as there was only one lavatory for everyone to use. The judges were apprehensive about sharing the lavatory facilities with the public due to the possibility of embarrassment when meeting a party or witness in a case they would hear. The former Queanbeyan Courthouse was in the process of being demolished and rebuilt, so, while that was in the works, Fallick Hall was being used. Chief Judge of the District Court, Judge Staunton, and another judge who visited the hall, deemed it unsuitable for use due to the shared lavatory facilities. The decision was made that cases were to be held in Braidwood, disgruntling some Queanbeyan lawyers who were frustrated by the thought of having to make the journey out to Braidwood even for very short matters. One solicitor commented: "Considering what the exercise is going to cost members of the public in the next two years it might even be worthwhile to construct a special toilet for the judges. Or the police could clear the lavatories when the judge decides he wants to go." See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12221182

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/40148144-f958-4f15-87e5-57544d57ff6c.png/r9_20_274_170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg