Times Past: April 23, 1964

On this day in 1964, continuous downpour was subjected to much attention.
A spokesperson from the National Capital Development Commission said that Lake Burley Griffin was expected to reach within five feet of its intended final level by that very weekend.
The lake's level had increased by nearly three feet after several days of continuous downpour. It was projected that the lake could be filled to within this five-foot range of its ultimate height assuming the downpour continued.
Just a week prior, the lake had been 10 feet and 11 inches below its final planned level.
The rain had an impact on the flow rate of the Molonglo River as it increased from 26 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 300 cusecs and to a remarkable 5000 cusecs.
The Molonglo River's highest recorded flow had been during the devastating floods in 1925, reaching 126,000 cusecs.
These floods had caused significant damage, including the destruction of the original Commonwealth Avenue bridge and severing communication between north and south Canberra.
The rainfall recorded in Canberra that month had already surpassed double the average April precipitation, marking the highest April rainfall since 1952.
With more rain in the forecast, experts had anticipated that even the 1952 record of 475 points could be surpassed.
Just earlier this month, a 'rain bomb' dropped on Canberra with ACT emergency workers receiving 45 calls for assistance.
A total reading of 36mm of rainfall befell the territory within a 24-hour window.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.