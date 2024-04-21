The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 22, 1992

April 22 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1992, a spotlight was cast on a seemingly innocuous mushroom. Befitting its name, the deathcap mushroom or amanita phalloides, was classified as the deadliest mushroom in the world.

