Len Ikitau used to wait months for moments like this. The first Super Rugby trial of the year was his opportunity to show the ACT Brumbies he was ready for the big time. It would be understandable if the 23-year-old felt slightly different this year given his breakout season for the Brumbies led to him becoming one of the first players picked for the Wallabies. But Ikitau says his enthusiasm remains at an all-time high, despite having just two weeks to prepare for the first match of 2022 instead of the four months he became used to after years as Tevita Kuridrani's understudy. "I just want to play," Ikitau grins. "That's all I want to do, I love the game. So every chance that I get to play is good for me so my mindset is the same. I've got to earn the right." The Brumbies will play the NSW Waratahs in Bowral on Saturday in their only pre-season hitout against a Super Rugby rival. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Coach Dan McKellar has scheduled an official intra-squad match as the second trial before the Brumbies start the regular season against the Western Force on February 19. The location of that match is still to be determined after the Western Australia government postponed its plans to open the border on February 5. Ikitau is an almost certain starter for the round-one game, but McKellar will decide this week how much time the outside centre needs in the preseason to get himself fit. Ikitau starred on the spring tour - his first time to Europe - as one of the Wallabies' most consistent players and will be a crucial cog in the Brumbies' backline. "I've got to build on what I did last year, I can't sit back and say I had a good season," Ikitau said. "If I get a chance to play [in the trial], that'd be awesome and I'll rip in for the boys. I think last year I just got a chance and that was just really good for my footy." The Brumbies will boast an all-star backline this year, with Ikitau to be joined by fellow Wallabies Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Tom Banks, Irae Simone and Andy Muirhead. Jesse Mogg and Chris Feauai-Sautia have been added while former Queensland Red Hudson Creighton is also keen to push Ikitau for the No. 13 role. Creighton made his Super Rugby debut in Wellington last year, but moved to Canberra to chase more game time. "When you get a taste it makes you hungry for more," Creighton said. "Coming through the system I was playing a lot of 12, but when I made my Premier rugby debut I moved to 13. Sitting behind the likes of Len ... I've just got to look to learn off him. "Len hasn't looked back and you can see with his skill level where it's got him. I'll be looking to do the same. You've got to be a sponge around those guys and once you get the opportunity, you've got to take it." McKellar will take his squad on a preseason camp after the game in Bowral to put the finishing touches on their preparations before starting the season with matches against the Force and newcomers Fiji. SUPER RUGBY PRE-SEASON Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Bowral, 5.30pm

