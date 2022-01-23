P-plater from Forrest has licence suspended after four days of having it, ACT police say
A P-plater has had his licence suspended for speeding only four days after getting it, ACT Policing says.
Police said the 18-year-old Forrest resident was detected speeding on Friday, January 21 about 6.15pm.
He was travelling 120km/h in an 80km/h zone along Parkes Way in Russell.
The teenager has had his licence suspended for a minimum of three months, has been issued four demerit points and fined $700.
Police are urging drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.
