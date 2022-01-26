Times Past: January 26, 1965

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Most Canberrans are very familiar with the suburbs of Russell, Phillip, Garran, and Mawson, but on this day in 1965 they were still new suburbs, and had only just been named. The minister for the interior, Mr Anthony, said the names were agreed to by the National Memorials Committee. Garran was named after Sir Robert Garran, who was a former Commonwealth Solicitor-General, and a strong supporter of the Federation. After his role as Solicitor General from 1917-1932, Garran was chairman of the Book Censorship Committee, and he also became the first president of Canberra Rotary Club in 1927. Mawson was named after Sir Douglas Mawson, Antarctic explorer. He famously led the first Australian Antarctic research expedition, named the Australasian Antarctic Expedition, and he was commander of the British, Australian and New Zealand Antarctic Expedition. Phillip was named after the first Governor of NSW, Sir Arthur Phillip. The suburb of Russell was named after a Corporal Russell of the Royal Army Service Corps. He was believed to have assisted in the original survey of the ACT, and the survey of the area of Duntroon. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11478484

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/e7d77cf5-e7a4-4daf-9aa0-0fce9d711013.jpg/r104_419_3652_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg