Aust Day flypast plane flew only 100m off ground

The C-17A that graced the skies on the morning of January 26, only spent five seconds in the air while travelling from the south of Canberra to the War Memorial. Flight Lieutenant Scott Rushworth, who was flying the aircraft, spent 40 minutes travelling to Canberra from the Amberley RAAF near Brisbane. "During that fly pass, we're going to be accelerating up to speeds of 330 knots, and that equals about 600 kilometers an hour," he said on Tuesday. "[The minimum height will be] 300 feet above obstacles on the ground." While crowds cheered and waved at the aircraft, Lt Rushworth may have been watching back. "I can see people easily. I'm at a height about 100 meters as I do this flypast, seeing people and vehicles and all of that is very, very easy," he said.