A 40-year-old man will face court on Thursday after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle with false number plates and a suspended licence. About 4.35pm on Tuesday, police allegedly observed a gold-coloured Lexus Soarer with false number plates attached in Florey and directed the driver of the vehicle to stop. Police checks revealed the man's licence had been suspended since February 14, 2021, and a roadside drug screening test allegedly returned a positive result, police said. The man was then arrested. During further examination of the Soarer, police allege the ignition barrel had been tampered with, and investigations revealed the car had been reported stolen from Griffith on January 10, while the number plates on the Soarer were those issued to a different Lexus vehicle with registration that had expired in May 2021. Police allegedly conducted a search of the vehicle, and discovered several items suspected of being stolen property. READ ALSO: Due to the Australia Day public holiday, the man will face the ACT Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning, charged with drug driving, disqualified driving, driving a motor vehicle without consent, use of a number plate not properly issued, unlawful possession of stolen property, and breach of good behaviour obligations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/09fa3890-de8e-4557-ac59-3835fc9d80a4.jpg/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg