sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby, Brumbies v Waratahs, Dan McKellar, Noah Lolesio, Ed Kennedy, Scott Fardy

A Scott Fardy clone hopes to use his pre-season opportunity to force his way into Super Rugby selection contention as the ACT Brumbies prepare for their only match against a rival team before round one. Goulburn junior Ed Kennedy will come off the bench in the trial against the NSW Waratahs in Bowral on Saturday evening, with coach Dan McKellar keen to see new faces in action. Scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan will taken the captaincy reins while Jesse Mogg will play his first game for the Brumbies since 2015. Kennedy's path mirrors the one Fardy had to follow to get his Super Rugby opportunity before eventually becoming a Wallabies warhorse. The versatile big man can play in the second row or back row, like Fardy, and had to move abroad to make his mark before Australian teams took notice, also like Fardy. Kennedy is joining the Brumbies for the first time as a 27-year-old. You guessed it - a "late-bloomer" just like Fardy. McKellar says it's unfair to lump Kennedy with that expectation given the success Fardy had when, but is eager to see what the former 110 kilogram Scarlets forward can do. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "It's a fair comparison .. Ed's background he's had to deal with adversity and work hard to get an opportunity at this level," McKellar said. "He's a little bit older and hasn't come through the traditional pathway - a late bloomer. He's tough, physical and a really good athlete with a good work ethic. You can see he's going to be a really good fit for our group." The bulk of the Brumbies' Test representatives will be rested from the Waratahs showdown, McKellar giving them more time to get up to speed after a long 2021 campaign. That opens the door for rising star Billy Pollard to start at hooker in the absence of Folau Fainga'a and Connal McInerney, while forgotten back-line powerhouse Chris Feauai-Sautia will get his first chance for the Brumbies. Feauai-Sautia made his Wallabies debut in 2013 and played 106 games for the Queensland Reds, but injuries cruelled his rise and led him to Canberra for a new beginning. Wallabies trio Scott Sio, Noah Lolesio and Tom Banks will start, while Andy Muirhead and Len Ikitau are on an extended bench. There are five new faces in the starting XV and a host more, including Kennedy, on the bench. Kennedy hasn't played a match since finishing his stint in Europe in June. "It's definitely different here. Just the pace ... it's such a long season [in Europe], you play 30 games so you can't have a pre-season like this," Kennedy said. "I watched a lot of [Fardy], especially at the Brumbies and then when I was at Scarlets he was at Leinster. I've always sort of thought that's who I would want to become. He was an outstanding player and did a lot. "If I could get a bit of what his game is, that would be pretty good. Everyone has different paths ... it would have been lovely to come in [to the Brumbies] at 18, but that wasn't the card I was dealt. "You make the most of your opportunities, I got an opportunity overseas and I made the most of that. Hopefully I can do the same here." SUPER RUGBY TRIAL Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Bowral, 5.30pm. Brumbies: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Remsy Lemisio, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Tom Hooper, 6. Charlie Cale, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Jahrome Brown, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Declan Meredith, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Hudson Creighton, 14. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 15. Tom Banks. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Harry Vella, Tom Ross, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Titi Nofoagatatoa, Lachie Albert, Rod Iona, Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Cam Clark, Jesse Mogg, Nick Chapman, Nathan Carroll. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/e5b874c8-526d-4498-adf8-2b6edd0a5504.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg