Happy Lunar New Year | Trending

Celebrate Chinese New Year with vibrant colours and cultural symbolism in the year of the water tiger. Chinese fortune pixiu charm, $109. This little guy is a fun way to kick off celebrations on February 1. au.pandora.net/en Amouage Journey Woman, $459. A fine fragrance that gives a nod to Chinese culture and symbolism. libetineparfumerie.com.au Sweatshirt with tiger artwork and logo, $329. Made using organic cotton, Boss's Lunar New Year offering is inspired by the fierce tiger. hugoboss.com/au Spirit of the Orient yulan candle, $14.95. Yulan is Mandarin for magnolia and this candle combines this fragrance with peony rose and jasmine, together with grapefruit, mandarin zest and lychee. buckleyandphillips.com Lucy Tiger bath bomb, $11.95. A golden wonder, this fizzer releases an instant dose of sunshine using uplifting Brazilian orange oil. lush.com/au The Handbook of Chinese Horoscopes by Theodora Lau and Laura Lau, $32.99. This definitive book on Chinese astrology is a comprehensive guide to the Chinese lunar zodiac, combining the Eastern lunar calendar with Western astrology. allenandunwin.com John Walker & Sons XR 21 whisky, $225. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Johnnie Walker released limited-edition designs created by artist Shan Jiang. Jiang is heavily influenced by his Chinese roots and his homeland's flourishing subcultures. Available at selected bottle shops and whisky specialists, such as Dan Murphy's and Liquorland. Joico Colour Infuse Red Conditioner, $20.95. What better way to revitalise and refresh red locks this Chinese New Year than with this self-care treatment and its matching shampoo. ozhairandbeauty.com Kenzo tiger embroidered hoodie, $630. The Tiger collection features this fiery feline in a range of designs for men and women, so everyone can get into the festive spirit. marais.com.au Chinese New Year Double Serum, $200. To celebrate this Chinese New Year, Clarins has released a limited-edition version of this age-control concentrate, inspired by the Chinese idiom, "like a tiger that has grown wings, with redoubled power". clarins.com.au

