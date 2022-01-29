Dr Lenore Coltheart honoured for service to community history

news, latest-news,

Former Canberra historian Dr Lenore Coltheart had another reason this week to enjoy semi-retirement in Malua Bay when she was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day honours. The long-time champion of Canberra's iconic Albert Hall received the honour for her service to community history. Speaking yesterday on the verandah of her coast home on a "roasting hot day", Dr Coltheart, 81, reflected on the award and her career, which started with teaching political history in Australian universities for 25 years and continued with projects as a heritage consultant, historian and author. "Even before I knew how delighted it was going to make everyone else, I was delighted," she said, of her OAM. "It's so much fun and I'm sure every recipient in the honours feels the same way, but people get such pleasure in it. I found it even impresses your teenage grandchildren." Dr Coltheart moved to Maula Bay five years ago but continues to work in Canberra, including on a book about women's rights activist Jessie Street, to be published next year by the National Library. She also recently co-edited The Timber Truss Bridge Book. Dr Coltheart was born in Brisbane but her father's career in the Navy brought them to Canberra. She attended Ainslie School, where she was dux, and the old Canberra High School. She held research fellowships at the Australian National University and at Cambridge University before retiring from academia in 1997, only to start a second career in community history and advocacy. As a founding member and long-time vice-president of the Friends of Albert Hall, she was instrumental in the 2007 Save Albert Hall campaign, which succeeded in preventing commercial development around the building. "I worked with Peter Freeman on conservation management plans for buildings such as Telopea High School, the Lodge and, of course, the Albert Hall and so I think that's when I became most alarmed about the development taking over the area and that's how we started the Save Albert Hall campaign. And I met a lot of terrific community activists through that," she said. Dr Coltheart said community history had been "under-regarded" so was pleased her award focused on its relevance to every day life. "You can't go anywhere without being fascinated by what you see," she said.

