A 20-year-old man has been charged with negligent driving and dangerous driving occasioning death after lengthy police investigations into a fatal collision near Currarong, on the South Coast, on New Year's Day. The crash occurred on Currarong Roadd - on the northern side of Jervis Bay - just after 10.30am. A Subaru Forester and a Hyundai sedan collided head-on on the road, with the driver of the Subaru, a 26-year-old woman, suffering major injuries. She later died at the scene. The 20-year-old Hyundai driver was treated for minor injuries before being airlifted to Wollongong Hospital as a precaution. The NSW Police Southern Crash Investigation Unit has issued the man with notice to attend Nowra Local Court on Monday, March 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZBtA3uhzm786CWHKXPpjK4/46d3c4c7-b698-4059-bd4e-fe646f483c41.JPG/r2_0_1190_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg