Man charged with two serious offences after fatal crash near Jervis Bay on New Year's Day
A 20-year-old man has been charged with negligent driving and dangerous driving occasioning death after lengthy police investigations into a fatal collision near Currarong, on the South Coast, on New Year's Day.
The crash occurred on Currarong Roadd - on the northern side of Jervis Bay - just after 10.30am.
A Subaru Forester and a Hyundai sedan collided head-on on the road, with the driver of the Subaru, a 26-year-old woman, suffering major injuries. She later died at the scene.
The 20-year-old Hyundai driver was treated for minor injuries before being airlifted to Wollongong Hospital as a precaution.
The NSW Police Southern Crash Investigation Unit has issued the man with notice to attend Nowra Local Court on Monday, March 14.
