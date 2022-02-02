news, act-politics,

At first glance it would seem the elevation of Jeremy Hanson to the ACT's deputy opposition leader is a case of going back to the future. Mr Hanson led to Canberra Liberals to the 2016 election where the party sensationally lost with a 3.3 per cent swing against it. It may seem counter-intuitive to bring back somebody who lost an election but the Canberra Liberals lacked options. Most of the party room is relatively inexperienced or simply would not be able to cut through to the wider Canberra community. Mark Parton may have been a possible contender but his strong personality could have been seen by some as a liability. Nicole Lawder could have returned to deputy but lacks the profile. Mr Hanson has been a member of the Legislative Assembly for 14 years so he is not lacking experience. He is a strong performer in the chamber and is well across his portfolios. And perhaps most importantly for those in the party who want the Canberra Liberals to shed their ring-wing reputation, Mr Hanson is seen to be more moderate than the conservative Giulia Jones. But while Mr Hanson was the centre of attention on Tuesday, it will remain the Elizabeth Lee show as it has been since she was elected to the position in 2020. In the past year Ms Lee has taken centre stage in the party and her colleagues have tended to play the background roles. Alongside her role as leader she also took on the mammoth portfolios of shadow treasurer and shadow attorney-general (she relinquished the latter to Peter Cain on Tuesday). In doing this, she has created a strategy based on forging her own individual political identity. Ms Lee's successful bill to criminalise stealthing, the non-consensual removal of a condom, attracted national coverage. She's also drafted legislation for tougher family violence laws. Under her leadership, the Canberra Liberals have also backed the territory's right to legislate on voluntary assisted dying - a shift from the previous term. MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: Ms Lee's trip to the COP 26 Glasgow climate summit was also a clear attempt to show a commitment to climate change. However, Ms Lee is also up against conservative-backed local branches who may not be entirely happy with the direction of the party. But for many of her supporters in the party she is seen as the only real opportunity for the Liberals to gain power in the ACT. Because even though it's more than two-and-a-half years away, the Liberals are already preparing for battle in the 2024 election and it's going to be an uphill battle.

