news, latest-news,

Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend. Faux-French sensations Abby Dobson and Lara Goodridge are the ARIA-nominated Baby et Lulu. Together with their band, they launch their much anticipated third album, Album Trois. Having put the release of this album and tour on hold for over a year, they are now set to return to the stage to perform songs from their new album in French in a celebration of love, life and passion. Saturday, 8pm. The Street. Tickets from $39 from thestreet.org.au. This weekend sees a celebration of culture, the Lunar New Year and the multifaceted kaleidoscope of Asian identifying artists when Beneath the Tiger Moon hits the stage. This inaugural showcase from Monkey King Cabaret brings to the stage drag, burlesque, classical Chinese dance, Lion Dance, song, boylesque, dance, a martial arts display, poetry, storytelling and visual art. Friday and Saturday, from 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $40 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. READ MORE: Here's an event that may just be too hot to handle. The Canberra Chilli Festival is taking over Gold Creek's Federation Square this weekend providing some of the hottest food, condiments and challenges all in one place. Organised by Canberra Chilli and Hot Sauces, there will be a selection of vendors but the main attraction is the different chilli competitions spread out across the weekend for both young and the young at heart to test their taste buds with. Saturday, from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, from 10am to 3pm. Rainbow Paws is teaming up with Phish and Phreak for a night of Drag Bingo - pyjama party style. Join hosts Toni Kola and Nigella Lawsuit, dressed in your favourite PJs. Play to win up to $500 in cash plus $500 in prizes. What's more, it's all for charity, with the money raised going towards Rainbow Paws' Code Rainbow program which provides free or heavily subsidised vet care for the pets of people who are struggling financially. Saturday, bingo check-in from 6.30pm and starts at 8.30pm. Canberra Irish Club. Entry is $35. This one is sure to make a splash. The Great Haig Park Water Fight will be settled over different games, including Red Light Green Light, Castle Wars, Capture the Flag and Mini-Olympics. The Soul Defender will be playing music throughout the day. The Italian Place Providore and Bottega will have a pop-up stall with a gourmet spread of goodies, and drinks are available from BentSpoke Brewing Co. Saturday, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Haig Park. Free event. Book at Humanitix. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/e4e9ee9e-29c6-4710-ae33-c6ca2c835bef.jpg/r7_185_4131_2515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg