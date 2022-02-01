coronavirus,

As protestors vented their anger outside, the Prime Minister offered up more of an admission than an apology at the National Press Club today. Scott Morrison said he didn't "get everything right" in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic but said he understood and acknowledged the frustration Australians have endured over summer. "I want to thank Australians. You've had to put up with a lot. The fact that far worse outcomes have been experienced overseas - which we know - well, that gives some important perspective. But it doesn't soften the blow." "It's fair enough that this disappointment leads you to ask, 'Couldn't you have done more? Couldn't this have been avoided? After all, aren't you responsible?'" "I get that. For me as Prime Minister, accepting this responsibility means asking yourself and challenging yourself every single day with those same questions. "And I can assure you I do. I haven't got everything right. And I'll take my fair share of the criticism and the blame. It goes with the job." Had they actually been in the room, you expect the the optimistically named "Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination" rally protestors would've howled down the PM long before those words exited his mouth. They managed a thorough heckling job listening outside all the same. You can watch the PM's address here or maybe marvel as deputy PM Barnaby Joyce decides a stroll through the crowd was a good idea. In his speech the PM sought to defend his record on women, and mentioned that unemployment fell to 13-year low in December but he failed to provide clarity on a prospective election date. And while a plan for cash bonuses to aged care workers has been criticised as a "sugar hit" that does little to improve the sector, concerns in Queensland are growing. Eight of the 10 deaths reported on Tuesday were aged care residents, none of whom had received their third jab. Health minister Yvette D'Ath will write to the Commonwealth raising several concerns within the aged care sector, including access to booster shots. "Of the 107 deaths we've had in aged care residents since the start of the pandemic , only 10 of these people have been boosted ," she said. And she's not the only one on the tools to the feds. Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein wrote to the Morrison government about funding a business support package for his state, but is still waiting on a reply. "Normally I receive a response. I'm sure it's somewhere in the post," he said. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

