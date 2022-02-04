news, latest-news,

The Jetty by Lake Burley Griffin is open all weekend, with live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weather will be mild - tops of 20 degrees for Friday, 21 for Saturday and 20 on Sunday. Bring a jumper or your dog to cuddle up to, because man's best friend is welcome at the outdoor pub. The Jetty, on the southern shores of the lake, at Commonwealth Place, is open until 10pm on Friday and Saturday and 9pm on Sunday. Live music is on Friday (6pm to 9pm), Saturday (2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 9pm) and Sunday (1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm).

