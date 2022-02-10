Canberra businesses need local support as Omicron clouds the horizon

news, business,

Recently having moved from Sydney, I joined The Canberra Times newsroom at a strange juncture for the capital city: just 11 days before it locked down for what would be over two months. I got to know the territory's leaders alongside residents, in daily livestreams from a desk wedged into an (admittedly) untidy bedroom. I learnt that which supermarket you frequent says a lot about you - each has its own distinct character - that Canberra's many social media forums are the expressions of curious locals, and that a walk around the lake will usually set you right. In that time I heard from all kinds of Canberrans detailing their experiences, their concerns, and their resolve to keep going, as the coronavirus pandemic carved decisively into the city. Some of those voices were the city's business representatives, who I got to know not by browsing their stores nor sampling their dishes, but listening to them try to balance public health with getting their doors open, and keeping them that way. Over December and January I heard from many of these outlets about the unique stumbling blocks of Omicron: closures forced by already-strained workforces contracting the virus, combined with low patronage. These businesses are concerned that Canberrans are experiencing a quasi-lockdown, an attitude which Australian Hotels Association ACT Branch General Manager Anthony Brierley called "crippling". Now, stepping into the role of city reporter for the paper, I bring the knowledge that the city's residents have a decisive stake in Canberra's economic future. Whether a booking at a local restaurant, or making room for a coffee out on the weekend, adjusting our spending behaviours will make a big difference for local businesses going forward. Bookings, outings and takeaway drop-ins will help stabilise local businesses which have struggled alongside us throughout this rollercoaster pandemic. For those who aren't ready to get back into stores, or dine in restaurants, al fresco dining, takeaway and click-and-collect options are still available. This step, on the now well-trodden path to recovery, will not be the only factor in deciding the survival of local businesses, but it will set the city in the right direction. This is the motivation behind the paper's Backing Business campaign, launching this week, which will bring some of the city's institutions into focus as we figure out the path forward. It will also be a key interest for me, as I focus on the stories of the city: the big issues from transport to developments and infrastructure, and how these filter down to residents, businesses and community organisations.

