Canberra United are still searching for their first win despite a spirited fightback earning them a 3-all draw against Perth Glory at Viking Park on Saturday. But how Glory weren't reduced to 10 women after just five minutes only the referee knows. United should've been a goal ahead - and Perth a player down - after Natasha Rigby brought down Allira Toby in the penalty box. Rigby escaped with just a yellow card, despite being the last player, and it seemed for a while United weren't even going to get a penalty for the rugby tackle. Canberra midfielder Grace Maher slotted home the penalty to give the home side the lead. But after that United only had themselves to blame for not claiming the three points with some sloppy defending proving costly. Perth striker Cyera Hintzen scored a brace - the equaliser and what looked to be the sealer before United fought back. Goals to Chelsee Washington and Lauren Keir gave the home side hope of pinching the win after dominating the game. Canberra should've taken a lead into half-time, but they turned the ball over in defence and Hintzen pounced to level just before the break. United almost found themselves instantly behind when Lisa de Vanna ran through on goal only for Richards to save. It was de Vanna's only real contribution for the game and she wasn't happy to be substituted in the second half - heading straight to the sheds. Maher almost scored from a corner - helped by a strong wind at Canberra's back in the second half. It was one of a number of near misses for United with Toby and Michelle Heyman both having chances. Despite Canberra dominating possession, they went behind in the 64th minute when Elizabeth Anton put home a goalmouth scramble from a Perth corner. Hintzen then looked to have sealed it with 20 minutes to go. But Washington headed home substitute Margot Robinne's corner to give United hope and then they snatched a late point when Keir tucked home a Maher free kick to level it with six minutes remaining. Chloe Linton came on for her A-League Women debut when Canberra goalkeeper Keeley Richards was forced off with a knee injury. The 17-year-old produced a crucial save in the dying minutes to ensure Canberra got a point. A-LEAGUE WOMEN CANBERRA UNITED 3 (Grace Maher 6, Chelsee Washington 79, Lauren Keir 84) dw PERTH GLORY 3 (Cyera Hintzen 44, 70, Elizabeth Anton 64)

