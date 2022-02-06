sport, brumbies, mack hansen, ireland rugby, irish rugby, rugby australia, wallabies, act brumbies

Mack Hansen can start dreaming of wearing an Ireland jersey to the World Cup after a man of the match performance on Test debut that will leave Australian rugby wondering if he is the one that got away. Hansen made an instant impact in the Test arena and said his Six Nations debut "couldn't be better" after helping Ireland to a 29-7 win over Wales at a packed house in Dublin on Sunday morning [AEDT]. The Canberra product left the ACT Brumbies and Australian rugby behind to take a chance in Ireland, where he qualifies for the national team through his Irish-born mother. Now he looms as a budding international sensation who slipped through the cracks in his home country, just as Canberra-born Irish teammate Finlay Bealham did many moons ago. Hansen was at the heart of Ireland's opening try after making a break to set up a wave of attack before sending a pinpoint cut-out pass to teammate Bundee Aki to dive over unchallenged in the left corner. MORE SPORT The former Australian under 20s flyer's Test debut came as a shock but he seized his chance, making a game-high 94 metres and two breaks to add to his try assist. Now Australian rugby powerbrokers must be wondering if they missed a trick after Hansen, who was stuck behind Tom Wright and Andy Muirhead at Brumbies headquarters, was passed over by their domestic Super Rugby rivals. "It doesn't [come more special than this]. Either way, if the game didn't go our way it still would have been a special occasion," Hansen said on Irish Rugby TV. "For the scoreline to be like that in front of a packed out crowd, it couldn't be better, just couldn't be better. "It's all kind of come on pretty quick but I'm still able to enjoy every moment, that's been the main thing the boys have been telling, 'just enjoy yourself and things will fall into place', so that's what I've been doing." Few could have imagined Hansen would soon be pulling on a Test jersey - for Ireland of all countries - when he was running around for the Gungahlin Eagles at Nicholls Enclosed Oval 16 months ago. But Ireland was always close to home for the 23-year-old Daramalan College export. Walk into the Hansen family home and you will find a clothes rack filled with green jerseys and puffer jackets. Those who helped Hansen rise through the ranks in Canberra sat up until the early hours of the morning to watch his debut, with the Eagles hosting a watch party to see him in action. "Family and friends are all back home, they said they were watching, who knows if they're actually up or not but they said they would," Hansen said. "I've got a great support base back in Australia, I've got people over here who have been cheering me on."

