It's easy to define Ricky Stuart's impact by numbers. Nine years, three houses and millions of dollars raised to support the foundation he started almost a decade ago. But it's the intangibles that the Canberra Raiders coach cherishes the most. Like knowing the third Ricky Stuart Foundation home will support independent living for adults with a disability. Or knowing the house will bear the name of his great mate, the late John Fordham. "We're a small foundation," Stuart said on Monday. "Nine years ago, I don't think anyone ever thought we'd be here talking about our third project. "And I think it's only fitting that this home for young adults will be the John Fordham House. He'd be up there, toasting with a nice glass of red." The Ricky Stuart Foundation has secured up to $4 million in funding from the NSW government to build the South Jerrabomberra home by the end of 2024. It's the next step in Stuart's work away from the NRL to change the lives of so many by giving people with autism or a disability different living options. MORE CANBERRA SPORT The foundation has accommodation facilities for five to 12-year-olds (the Ricky Stuart House), another in Belconnen for those aged between 13-18 (the Emma Ruby House) and now a home for up to five young adults and their support workers. "About two and a half years ago, the first we we moved [daughter] Emma into a rented unit ... we never thought it would be possible for Emma to live on her own," Stuart said. "What her carers [from Koomari] have educated and developed her into being such an independent young lady now, and the joy we have, has just blown us away as a family. "There's no way we ever thought that it would work. That day I thought how do we now pass this opportunity on to other families. "I don't want to just enjoy seeing my young daughter who's living with a disability develop and grow into a young lady and have fun the way she is I want to want to now provide that to other young families here." The Village Building Company has donated the land, which is worth more than $1.5 million, and construction is expected to start by the end of the year. The John Fordham House will be a part of the South Jerrabomberra community development, close to shops, restaurants a park and sports facilities. "When look at this investment, this means that we are actually working with the community working with the Ricky Stuart Foundation to ensure that people have the services and the facilities that they need here in the local area," said NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole. "They can stay here, they can actually visit their loved ones. They can keep you connected with their community and their families. That is why we're going to see four to five accommodations for independent living being built and this is going to also support workers who provide such an important service." Stuart revealed plans last year to pay tribute to his former manager Fordham by naming the latest project in his honour. "John did a lot of work in setting up this foundation and is a dear friend," Stuart said. "Obviously with John passing ... John and Veronica and Nick and Ben and Sarah, they're all family to me. And I thought that was just a wonderful way to show a little bit of a tribute to John himself. "I can just visualise what's going to be here for these young adults. And at the moment we've got too many young adults living with a disability in aged care. "If we can do our little bit and taking some of those adults out of a living environment that they don't need to be and in into their own home, I feel as though we've ticked a very important box."

