Local councils are leading on climate resilience

news, environment, local councils, climate change

Have you noticed more intense and frequent extreme weather this summer? I have. A friend and her family were forced to flee to their pool when their house was engulfed in a bushfire in regional Western Australia; the campground I was at in Wye River, Victoria flooded for the second year in a row when the river burst its banks because of heavy rainfall in the hills; friends in Queensland have suffered through brutally intense storms. I'm sure you have your own stories, too. Wild weather events are affecting each one of us, and we can expect that to continue as climate change exacerbates extreme weather like heatwaves, drought, flooding, bushfires and cyclones. Fortunately, many local councils are working to curb the worst impacts of climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and rolling out initiatives to protect their communities. From coast to coast and in between, there are plenty of examples of councils acting to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. In Victoria, Nillumbik Shire's Hybrid Solar and Battery Off-Grid Stadium and Relief Centre can operate as an emergency shelter, playing a critical role as a safe place for the community during heatwaves, bushfires and storms. The solar and battery system can provide off-grid power for up to eight hours during an emergency. On an average day, the system helps cut emissions and costs by reducing grid-sourced electricity by 80 per cent. You may also have heard about (or been in one of) the many communities in NSW inundated by flooding at the end of 2021. Lake Macquarie Council is home to one of the most exposed estuaries in the nation, with hundreds of houses susceptible to flooding. The council has a long history of flood management, most recently adopting local adaptation plans for the region's townships. To inform residents about expected flooding and when evacuation is necessary, the council promoted the Flood and Coastal Intelligence tool, which helps to improve emergency literacy and provide critical advanced emergency advice. On the other side of the country, West Australians have been feeling the heat and threat of bushfires. As the former mayor of Fremantle, Brad Pettit, wrote recently, "Perth has sweltered through so many hot days this summer that any day under 40 degrees almost feels like light relief." READ MORE: Further south, the Shire of Augusta Margaret River had a devastating start to the summer, with 7800 hectares of iconic forest burnt. To protect the region, their council created a plan to support the recovery and ongoing management of Boranup Forest and the Leeuwin Naturaliste National Park. This targeted plan, along with long-term strategies to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, puts Augusta Margaret River Shire in a leadership role when it comes to acting to protect its community from climate impacts. South Australians have faced both heavy rain and oppressive heat. To address these climate impacts, Alexandrina Council's A2040 Strategic Community Plan identifies tree canopy and urban greening as one of five key actions to achieve their livability aspirations. Alexandrina has also begun a canopy baseline study of urban trees to increase the cooling and anti-erosion effects of plants, taking urban greening to the next level. These are just a few of the many examples of how local councils are mitigating and planning for climate impacts to safeguard their communities. But while councils are already punching above their weight on climate action, they can't do it alone. A report, Neighbourhood Issue: Climate costs and risks to councils, prepared by the Climate Council and Cities Power Partnership, revealed that more support and funding is needed to support local councils to prepare for and cope with the impacts of climate change. Ensuring the long-term economic security and resilience of our communities means state, territory and federal governments must put resources, actions and policies in place that protect them. With the right support, our cities and towns can create the safe and liveable communities we all deserve.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tPntrWhUbGLyDWYCTv46rt/caf7baa7-b7a1-4c85-9dd3-f6bd657fdd3a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg