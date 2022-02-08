coronavirus,

Her 12 months as Australian of the Year may be over but Grace Tame continues to speak out. Today as the national capital paused to reflect on the abuse, exploitation and harassment suffered within the halls of power, Ms Tame produced the Twitter equivalent of that side-eye from a couple of weeks ago. The child sexual abuse survivor tweeted "proactive, preventative measures" were needed instead of "performative, last-minute Bandaid electioneering stunts". The parliamentary apology was among 28 initiatives recommended by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins. She found one-third of staff surveyed across Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces had been sexually harassed. The Speaker, the Senate President, a plethora of MPs and the Prime Minister apologised and vowed to improve behaviour in the parliament. Just hours later you would have been hard-pressed to remember the sombre apologies as the cut and thrust of Question Time went from 0 to 100 in double-quick time. Aged care was meant to be on the agenda but genuine, constructive discussion came second to politics. While MPs were playing with not just motions but emotions too, aged care providers have been left to work through the latest federal government offering of support. Australian Defence Force personnel will be available to "stabilise outbreaks and support staff shortages" in aged care facilities. Already one provider in the NSW Illawarra region has applied for help. And although grateful for that help, Warrigal chief executive officer Mark Sewell believes there were other measures governments should have taken sooner, before restrictions were eased. "We've been through hell and back, but we are coming out now, and just hope the state and federal government learn the lesson that you can't change public policy without protecting the most vulnerable first." Meanwhile in Western Australia, bookings for non-urgent elective surgeries will be suspended from February 28 in anticipation of rising COVID cases. There have been another 56 COVID-19-related deaths nationally on Tuesday, with 20 of those in Victoria, 18 in NSW, 12 in Queensland, four in South Australia and one each in Tasmania and the ACT. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/828a330b-30c0-4bc9-a5eb-9c467925a6c8.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg