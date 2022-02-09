coronavirus,

Another day, another demand for an apology after still more appalling behaviour. Sigh. Barely hours after former Aussie of the Year Grace Tame dropped a veritable bombshell at the National Press Club, an investigation into claims Ms Tame received a "threatening" call from a "senior member of a federal government organisation" has begun. Ms Tame, who shared the microphone with women's advocate Brittany Higgins at Canberra's hottest lunch spot, said she was asked on August 17 last year not to criticise Prime Minister Scott Morrison "with an election coming soon". The PM's office has called on the unnamed person involved to apologise. "The PM has not and would not authorise such actions and at all times has sought to treat Ms Tame with dignity and respect," the office spokesman said. "Ms Tame should always be free to speak her mind and conduct herself as she chooses. The PM has made no criticism of her statements or actions. While Ms Tame has declined to name the individual, the individual should apologise." Let's not forget this follows on from a mini-series of text debacles that has overtaken Squid Game in the popularity stakes in the national capital. There's the "complete psycho" episode starring Gladys Berejiklian, Barnaby Joyce's contribution on that matter and, of course, Mr Joyce's own "hypocrite, liar" exchange dragged from last year's vault. Hardly an edifying show reel of political strategy at work but here we are. Back in Parliament House, the ramifications of at least two speeches last night continued to reverberate. Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer left no doubt about how she felt about the government's religious discrimination bill, arguing it would send the country back decades, override Tasmania's own laws and put vulnerable children at risk. And neither did Whitlam MP Stephen Jones who spoke about his 15-year-old "creative, intelligent" gay nephew who took his own life. He also spoke of his son's gender diversity and fear that his son already has been subject to discrimination and harassment. "Let's not do something in the name of freedom of religion that does damage or harm to those of us who we love," Mr Jones said. "Let's imagine a national story that talks to all of us." That's a start for sure, but how about we do more than just imagine it. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/66c6e73c-bbc9-471f-acdb-5f8d96bf5088.jpg/r10_363_4079_2662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg