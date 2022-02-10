news, act-politics,

The Australian privacy watchdog will not investigate the release of a spreadsheet that contained details from about 30,000 workers' compensation claims in the ACT dating back to the start of self government. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has advised the ACT government it did not have enough information to start an investigation unless an affected individual makes a complaint. Special Minister of State Chris Steel told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday the ACT government had considered whether it could locate and contact all the individuals with claims detailed in the spreadsheet, but concluded it would not be possible to achieve "with rigour or consistency". "In accordance with the guidance provided by the OAIC, current de-identification practices will be reviewed across government to ensure processes remove all direct identifiers, remove or alter any other information that could be used to re-identify an individual," Mr Steel said. Mr Steel said the government could not rule out that an individual may be identified from the information, and was therefore treating the release as an unauthorised disclosure of personal information. "However, the unauthorised disclosure of this information on the Tenders ACT platform is not likely to result in serious harm to one or more individuals," he said. Mr Steel also confirmed to the Assembly that no Labor members or staff had accessed the spreadsheet before its online availability was reported in The Canberra Times and brought to the attention of the government. Labor and the Greens used their numbers in the Assembly to pass a motion last year calling on all members of the Assembly to detail whether they had accessed the spreadsheet. The former deputy opposition leader, Giulia Jones, last month said the motion fundamentally eroded the ACT's democracy. Mrs Jones, who has since resigned as deputy leader and has taken extended leave, said she would not respond to the request. "I am aware that the government will then point the finger claiming I leaked the information to The Canberra Times, and embarrassed the ACT government - anything to muddy the waters and share the blame," Mrs Jones said. "I am happy to tell the people of Canberra I did refer a constituent to the government's tenders website." MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: Greens leader Shane Rattenbury told the Assembly last year none of his party's members or staff had accessed the information. The ACT government last year pointed to a breakdown in communications between procurement officials as the reason the spreadsheet which contained details of about 30,000 workers' compensation claims was uploaded to a public website. While the names and birthdates of workers were removed in an effort to de-identify the data, it contained intimate details of their claims, including the injury date and type, location on the body and the financial compensation received. The spreadsheet also included the person's birth year and gender as well as occupation details, including the directorate they were employed in and their job title. It was removed from the website following inquiries from The Canberra Times. Special Minister of State Chris Steel referred the release of the information to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to determine whether it amounted to a privacy breach. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

