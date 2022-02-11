comment,

Academics Judith Bessant and Faith Gordon have expressed their support for lowering the voting age in the ACT to 16 (''Lower voting age would refresh politics'' (canberratimes.com.au, February 7). They cite this as a human rights issue, that some other countries have done so, ''it would renew democratic ideas and practices'' and claim the current ACT government ''has earned a reputation for well-considered progressive policies''. This latter would be disputed by many; for example the homelessness, people struggling with housing affordability and critics of its relationship with developers. I would expect a more objective case, bearing in mind 18 is the minimum age for a number of current rights such as marriage and entering into contracts. We need a balanced discussion in this context about ''adulthood''. What is the basis of their claim that 16-year-olds would bring the ''expertise of a new constituency of voters"? They support the enrolment of 14-year-olds. Where do we draw the line? The flavour of their comments is clearly more political than objective including that '' the lowering of the voting age would boost voter turnout rates". The likely outcome is that a greater proportion of the new voters would support Labor or the Greens. On Wednesday I had occasion to visit the ACT Health building in Moore Street. On entry I was confronted by a vast featureless space in the centre of which was an elderly lady calling for help and asking for a chair to sit on as she was about to fall over. No one was responding to her. There were no chairs within reasonable distance; two heavy chairs many paces behind her and a row of three fixed chairs against the wall many spaces ahead of her. I assisted her to one of these. She had an appointment in the building but we couldn't see where that office might be. I walked back across the "desert" to the security station and found my new friend needed to be on the fourth floor. Where was the lift? down a side alley off the main "desert". After seeing my friend safely to her destination I decided to lodge some feed back to ACT Health. When I explained that at 94 wandering around a vast desert of carpeted space trying to find your destination could be challenging the response was "if she was 94 where was her carer". Excuse me! I didn't realise there was an age limit on being out on your own in the ACT. If so please let me know what that age limit is as I am approaching 80. I need to know. My partner and I missed her critical appointment to see the oncologist on Wednesday morning to organise her monthly chemo treatment for next week. That's because we got stuck in the Convoy to Canberra ultra slow traffic across Commonwealth Avenue bridge. What outcome do these people think they are achieving by disrupting local folk's lives? Canberrans aren't the government. If they have a problem with government policy it would be best if they focused their protests towards them; not locals going about their lives and who are being extraordinarily patient and respectful towards them. Re: "Amnesty's Israel 'apartheid' report sets back Palestinians' struggle" (canberratimes.com.au, February 9). The piece by Colin Rubenstein repeats inaccuracies regarding Amnesty International's rigorous evidence-based report which must not go unchallenged. Several claims in his piece are not based in fact or evidence. The claim Amnesty is somehow implementing an "action plan" against self determination and in favour of boycotts is false and baseless. Amnesty works fearlessly in other areas around the world where self-determination is a contested issue such as Xinjiang and Kashmir. Amnesty does not take a position on self-determination. The report does not question the right of the state of Israel to exist. Amnesty does not take a position on boycotts. The claim the definition of apartheid as applied in the report is "invented" is not true. Apartheid is defined in three international human rights treaties: Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Apartheid Convention, and the Rome Statute - as well as in Australian law. The Rome Statute is the instrument which governs the International Criminal Court. The claim that "Israel's Arab minority has more political rights and civic freedoms than Arab populations in every other regional country" is not backed by the exhaustive research contained in the report. Palestinian citizens face institutionalised discrimination which maintains them as second-class citizens. Palestinian citizens are not considered Israeli nationals and, as such, their enjoyment of rights and privileges is restricted in law and in practice. In 2018 the Knesset passed the Basic Law: Israel the Nation State of the Jewish People, which enshrined Israel exclusively as the "nation state of the Jewish people", and constitutionally entrenched existing discrimination against non-Jews, including Palestinian citizens. Amnesty's criticism of Hamas-led attacks on Israel is well documented. Amnesty International's research, campaigns, advocacy, and statements pertaining to Israel are focused on the actions of the Israeli authorities - they are not, and never will be, a condemnation of Judaism or the Jewish people. Antisemitism is antithetical to everything Amnesty represents. I and other Canberran commuters on the light rail into Civic on Wednesday morning were very angry. None of the many protesters boarding the carriages at EPIC wore masks and refused to do so even though the driver asked them to do so to conform with ACT laws. They showed no care or responsibility towards their fellow commuters. The driver told us they had no power or authorisation to enforce the wearing of masks. I refer to the editorial "Hypocrisy of visiting 'freedom' fighters" (canberratimes.com.au, February 8). While in complete agreement with the sentiments expressed, I think it necessary to point out a slight flaw in the closing paragraph. While it's true that there was a party in the late 19th century in the United States that went by the name of "know nothings" this was its colloquial name and it's real name was the American Party. It got its colloquial name as a result of its direction to its members to reply "I know nothing" if asked by outsiders what it stood for. It was a largely anti-immigrant and especially anti-Catholic organisation. Thankfully it didn't last long, hopefully neither will our current crop. On the 7.30 Report on Monday Laura Tingle was making a mountain out of a molehill by claiming that the government was "on the ropes" because of a bad poll. The opinion of some 1100 people is hardly enough data to make such an assertion. John Howard was always behind in the polls and still went on to win four elections. Ms Tingle also made a great fuss about two text messages derogatory of the Prime Minister. Again, nothing but a predictable ABC attempt to damage the Prime Minister. I recall that when Labor Prime Minister Bob Hawke and aspirant Prime Minister Paul Keating were at each other's throats there were some nasty verbal exchanges between them as well. Keating referred to Hawke as "jelly back" but I don't recall the ABC using that to denigrate Hawke. It's time for Laura Tingle, as the ABC's political reporter to give us less smart alec opinion and commentary and more facts. Paul Fletcher has an interesting take on history. From the time of Tony Abbott this government has attacked the ABC at every opportunity. From Abbott's infamous "no cuts" on, which proved untrue, the government has whittled away at the ABC funding. On top of this it has stacked the ABC board with Liberal cronies, continually carped about impartiality and frequently, under direction from their IPA masters, agitated for the privatisation of the ABC. Now in the shadow of the election the government has promised reverse its latest funding cuts. At this stage it is just a promise, delivery is entirely another matter. The icing on the cake is Mr Fletcher saying without a hint of irony "we have always been strong supporters of the ABC". Spare us. Minister for Home Affairs, Karen Andrews said on the ABC Insiders program on Sunday that the Scott Morrison we have today is the same Scott Morrison we had three years ago. How true. Unfortunately far too many electors didn't know then what we know now and were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt. Let's not make the same mistake again. Should we respect people for who they say they are or only if they've achieved something? Lying and hypocrisy are essential skills for politicians. When Joyce said that Morrison had those skills, he showed that he himself lacked them. Fortunately for Joyce, he has recently pulled himself together, and is lying with the best of them. The USA, a self-acknowledged failed experiment, is an amazing entity because, despite this, it cannot help trying to tell others - Russia, China, Iraq, Iran and son on - how to run their own countries. Obviously America has little in the way of sense of humour or much self-awareness. Go figure. Is commenting on a case that is before the courts but has yet to be decided only contempt of court unless you are Brittany Higgins? How can the man who has been accused and charged now receive a fair trial? I watched the appearance by Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame at the National Press Club in total exasperation. None of this angst would be necessary if people would only respect each other. Anyone contemplating abusing their position of power over others is misguided, arrogant and despicable. Any legislation called the "Religious Discrimination Bill" should be dragged into the trash along with it's previous iteration. Re question six of the trivia quiz on February 10. Lake Mackay is neither fresh water nor the largest such lake in Australia. Great Lake in Tasmania is the largest, natural fresh water lake in Australia. Lake Eyre is the largest salt water lake. The PM tells us that everything positive said about him is true and everything negative is a lie. This defies logic. No wonder all but the most gullible voters would suspect him of being a liar. The National Press Club, the ABC and The Canberra Times have ensured there cannot possibly be a fair trial for the man who Ms Higgins has accused of sexual intercourse without consent. No one in the court room would be unaware of the enthusiastic public endorsement arranged for Brittany Higgins. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 