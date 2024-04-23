The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT sexual assault case management inquiry welcome

By Letters to the Editor
April 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Re "Scrutiny may shrink ACT sex assault team" (April 21). I, for one, am excited we finally have a comprehensive study of what has been happening with sexual assault investigations since 2015.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.