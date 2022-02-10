news, latest-news,

Canberra teenager Charlie Camus has been knocked out of the Canberra Pro singles and is shifting his focus to his round two bout in the doubles. The 15-year-old entered the competition as a wildcard, winning his first match on Tuesday to progress through to the second round of the Canberra Pro Tour #1, before he lost on Thursday morning. He lost in the men's singles to the tournament's number two seed, Dane Sweeny, 6-1, 6-0. The youngster remains in the event, however, in the doubles with his British partner Brydan Klein. The pair beat their opponents in round one on Wednesday and will play in their second round match on Friday. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT Fellow Australian Daria Saville was also eliminated in the second round at the event in the women's singles. American Asia Muhammad took the match 6-4, 6-4 against the 27-year-old. Although Saville fell, six other Australian female players are through to the event's quarter-finals, including Arina Rodionova, Jaime Fourlis, Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Kimberly Birrell and Tina Nadine Smith. The men's singles quarter-finals will be even more of an Australian affair, with all international players being eliminated in the first round to stack the line up. Sweeny, and the tournament's number one seed Akira Santillan, remain the favourites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/e2c8d9be-be01-456f-97fc-78d95cb419b5.jpg/r12_136_4688_2778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg