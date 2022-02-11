sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Canberra covid, act covid, Raiders, Brumbies crowds, Brumbies covid

The ACT Brumbies are still seeking clarity about which public health measures will be applicable when sport returns to Canberra Stadium for the first time in seven months. The ACT government, stadium officials and the Brumbies have been locked in discussions about check-in requirements, density limits, ticket availability and cleaning before the Super Rugby season opener next weekend. The Brumbies are hopeful COVID crowd hesitancy will subside as the season goes on, with some people still reluctant to participate in events that attract thousands of people. It's unclear if spectators will still need to use a QR code to check in at the venue, despite ACT Health removing mandatory check ins as a COVID measure on Saturday morning. But the Brumbies want to foster crowd confidence to coincide with their first game of the year against the Western Force as Canberra slowly emerges from a virus-ruined summer holiday. Both the Brumbies and Raiders will be able to fill every seat in the stadium this year, pending COVID changes, if there is demand to attend matches. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Indoor corporate spaces will operate at one person per two square metres until further notice, while general admission tickets could go back to pre-pandemic arrangements rather than allocated seating. The capital has navigated several sporting events since the Raiders were relocated to Queensland in the middle of last year, with the women's Ashes, Big Bash fixtures, WNBL and W-League matches going ahead without crowd concerns. The Brumbies are hoping supporters embrace afternoon rugby when they begin their campaign, but the continuing Omicron outbreak is still impacting large-scale events. "We know there are a number of people are craving to get back to. We've got a lot of our members and fans that are openly communicating about how keen they are for the season," said Brumbies general manager Gavin Hunt. "We hope that the the confidence in the wider community continues to spread of people to be able to come back in numbers into that open seating environment." Super Rugby crowds have dwindled over the past decade, putting an added importance on making it as easy as possible for the Brumbies to attract new and returning spectators. The pandemic has changed the game-day experience, with walk-up crowds now a thing of the past and all fans needing to purchase tickets before they get to the gate. There is a push to overturn the closure of ticket booths to encourage all attendees, particularly now because children under five must have a ticket even though they are eligible for free entry. "Box offices at both will be closed, but you can buy a ticket online on the day if the event has not sold out," the ACT COVID response team said. Spectators will still only be permitted to bring belongings in a "clear, see-through bag" to avoid on the spot bag searches. The government will consider easing more restrictions in the coming weeks after finally relenting on the mandatory check-in issue, scrapping QR codes almost two months after ending contact-tracing efforts. ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has indicated indoor mask wearing will likely be enforced throughout winter, but there is no requirement to wear one in an outdoor stadium environment. Canberra Stadium will continue with pre and post-match deep cleaning, as well as spot cleaning during events. The Brumbies and Raiders will likely maintain clean and dirty zones to separate players from fans to ensure their competitions can proceed without interruption. Players are also in a semi-bubble environment, but restrictions on their movements are not as harsh as they were last season. "The venue cleaners will be working overtime in the high-traffic areas to ensure they're keeping everything as COVID friendly as possible," Hunt said. "We will still be operating under somewhat of a clean zone environment for the playing group ... Hopefully that will continue to ease as the season goes on." The Brumbies will host matches in Canberra for the first three weeks of the season, starting with back to back Sunday and Saturday afternoon fixtures against the Force and the Fijian Drua. They will then host the NSW Waratahs in a derby classic, with Super Rugby officials opting to give the Brumbies home games in warmer months to be more fan friendly this year. Inside centre Irae Simone hopes the hot start to the year and two years of success in COVID-affected season will generate crowd support in the capital. "Hopefully that 2pm game leads to a better crowd and we're excited that we get to play," Simone said. "We just want to get out there and play some good rugby [for the supporters]." SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE February 20: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm

