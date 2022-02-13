Protesters: you've had your say, now go home

comment, editorial, canberra times editorial, editorial, convoy to canberra, anti-vax protests

The phrase "revolutions devour their own" comes from the French Revolution. Sooner or later, zealots turn on each other. The very purest in their beliefs come to believe that others are not quite pure enough. They fall out and fight. We look forward to the day when the "eco warriors" who have come to the anti-vaccination protests from their rural refuges from modernity realise they are not natural comrades of truckers. And do the Aboriginal people in the protest know how much they are disliked by some of the people who seem to see Donald Trump as their spiritual leader? There have already been some signs of discord. When the protesters were squatting on public land next to the National Library, a makeshift PA system was set up. The microphone was free for anyone with something to say - until a "spiritual" man took it and tried to incite his audience to walk around Old Parliament House seven times to release the "demonic" grip" of "satanic forces". His microphone was swiftly disconnected. Freedom, it seems, does not include freedom of speech for those with the wrong message. READ MORE: We hope these emergent tensions intensify. The protesters have made their point - and remade it again and again. Canberrans know these people are against vaccination. Saturday's protest made that clear. So now it's time for the protesters fold up their tents and disperse. We have work to do in this city, not least sorting out Exhibition Park in Canberra for the upcoming show. And it's getting tedious. Protesters of all sorts seem to have developed the unlikely belief if they disrupt people's lives, those people will be won over to their cause. But it seems more likely to work the other way. Last week, anti-vaccine protesters clogged up the traffic on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge. They expected passing drivers to honk their horns in approval. Climate protesters have the same tactic of trying to paralyse the city. It seems much more likely impeding movement, particularly at rush hour, will alienate drivers in a morning rush to get to work. The protesters should reflect on this - as they head for home. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/d50913c4-1540-4587-a982-e5c3d87e8f34.jpg/r2_440_4298_2867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg